The Irish Show Jumping team finished third in the four-star Nations Cup at Langley, British Colombia in Canada in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The highlight for Ireland was a double clear round from Derry’s Daniel Coyle with the Sue and Ariel Grange-owned Cita – the only double clear of the competition.

Ireland were on 22 faults at the halfway stage counting a nine fault score from Andrew Bourns with CHS Inseption (ISH) and 13 faults from Robert Blanchette with Coupis.

Team manager Michael Blake saw his side add just three faults to their total in the second round.

Coyle produced his second clear with Cita, before Blanchette added just two time faults with Coupis, while Conor Swail came home with just one time fault aboard Flower.This left Ireland on a total of 25 faults in third and ahead of Mexico in fourth on 32 faults.

The United States took the winners' prize after they finished with 13 faults while the home team from Canada claimed runner-up spot just one fault further back.Langley was the last round of the North America, Central America and Caribbean Nations Cup league.

With The US and Canada taking the two qualifying places on offer for the Nations Cup world final in Barcelona. As Ireland are a European Division 1 nation, they were not eligible for points in Langley.