Ronan Murphy has been appointed CEO of Horse Sport Ireland, replacing Damian McDonald who held the position since the foundation of the organisation in 2006 until December 2016.

Horse Sport Ireland is the national governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland and has the responsibility of maintaining the Irish Draught and Irish Sport Horse Studbook, issuing passports, marketing the Irish equine industry globally as well as co-ordinating education and high performance programmes.

Murphy previously worked in Hermitage Genetics, a Kilkenny-based company specialising in performance genetics.

He is also who is a breeder and competitor in both polo and Show Jumping disciplines, earned a first-class honours degree in agricultural science before completing a masters in equine reproductive physiology.

Speaking after the appointment was announced, Murphy said: "It’s a privilege to be joining the team at Horse Sport Ireland at this exciting and strategically important time for the Irish Sport Horse industry.

"I am looking forward to working closely with all our stakeholders to deliver our strategic plans, build a sustainable industry and to ensure the continued success of the Irish Sport Horse sector around the world."