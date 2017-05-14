Cork’s Billy Twomey beat off a top class international field to win Sunday’s Speed Stakes at Windsor’s five-star show in the UK.

Twomey produced a brilliant clear round aboard the Sue Davies-owned 15-year-old gelding Tin Tin, crossing the line in 60.82 seconds to out-pace Swiss runner-up Pius Schwizer and Leonard De La Ferme (61.47).

Canada’s Tiffany Foster finished third with Brighton (61.89), with the top 10 finishers also including former World No.1 Scott Brash, fellow British rider John Whitaker and American Kent Farrington.



Co Waterford’s Peter Moloney was the sole Irish representative in Lummen’s three-star Belgian Grand Prix and he recorded a sixth place finish with the Team Harmony-owned D’Atlantique Royale.

Seven combinations from the 59 starters made it into the jump-off, with Moloney first to go against the clock. A single fence down in 46.08 saw him finish sixth behind Spanish winner Julio Arias with Barnaby who crossed the line clear in 45.59.



Meanwhile at Opglabbeek in Belgium, Kate Derwin led an Irish domination of the international Pony Grand Prix, where riders in green jackets filled all of the top three places.

Riding the Clive Swindell-owned Connemara Pony, Cul Ban Mistress, Kate Derwin crossed the line clear in 35.32 in the jump-off to take the winners trophy.

Ciaran Nallon and Rexter D’Or were just under a second (36.17) further back in runner-up spot, while Lucy Shanahan and Caliber-De completed the Irish clean sweep by finishing third (36.86).



In Eventing, Elizabeth Power with Soladoun finished best of the Irish in the opening round of the Event Rider Masters at Chatsworth in the UK , with a seventh place finish behind British winner Gemma Tattersall riding Quicklook V.