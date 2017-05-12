The Irish show lumping team took an impressive third in today's Super League Nations Cup at La Baule in France.

La Baule was Ireland's first points-scoring round of the Division 1 Nations Cup series, with Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa looking to put all-important points on the board early in the season.

Tipperary's Shane Breen and the Prince Sultan and Breen Equestrian-owned stallion, Golden Hawk, jumped what was one of just four double clear rounds in the competition.

Galway 20-year-old Michael Duffy, one of the youngest riders in the competition, jumped clear in the opening round with just one time fault aboard Belcanto Z, while a toe in the water was his only mistake second time out.

Denis Lynch and All Star finished with five faults in round one and lowered a single fence in the second, while Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z finished with five faults in both rounds to leave Ireland on a two-round total of 14 faults.

"The guys jumped very good, we did have some silly mistakes," Pessoa said.

"Shane Breen jumped two excellent rounds and young Michael Duffy was unlucky just to have the water in the second round.

"Denis Lynch and All Star had the same fault in both rounds but they have not jumped much together since their break after the World Cup.

"Shane Sweetnam's horse jumped well. We put up a good fight to take third. I am getting to know the people and the horses better and it's on now to the next round in Rome."

The home team from France took the winners' trophy following a jump-off against Sweden, after both teams finished the eight nation contest on eight faults apiece.