Just one hundredth of a second denied Denis Lynch victory in today’s five-star €300,000 Rolex Grand Prix at Château de Versailles in France, after a brilliant performance from the Tipperary rider with the gelding Echo De Laubry.

Twelve combinations jumped clear in the opening round, with Brazil’s Pedro Veniss setting a blistering early target (35.19), when fourth to go against the clock with the stallion Quabri de Isle.

Lynch and the 13-year-old Echo De Laubry, who is owned by Royne Zetterman, came closest to catching Veniss two rounds later.

They crossed the line clear in 35.20, just 0.01 behind the Brazilian.

None of those who followed managed to beat the target time, to leave Veniss as winner and Lynch as a deserving runner-up.

ynch is one of a trio of Tipperary riders who were last week named for Ireland’s first points scoring round of the Nations Cup series at La Baule in France.

Along with Lynch, team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has selected Carrick On Suir’s Kevin Babington and Cashel’s Shane Breen.

They will be joined by Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and 20-year-old Michael Duffy from Galway for the French Nations Cup competition which takes place on Friday.