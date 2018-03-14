Legendary Bullseye presenter Jim Bowen has died at the age of 80.

Known to millions as the face of the popular 1980s TV show that mixed darts with general knowledge, the former deputy headmaster became a household name as the programme attracted 17.5m viewers at its peak.

Bowen, who started his career in entertainment as a stand-up comedian in the 1960s, coined the catchphrases "Let's look at what you could have won" and "You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

His wife Phyllis confirmed the news to the BBC.