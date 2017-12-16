Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan is out of the World Darts Championship after losing his first-round tie against Robert Thornton at the Alexandra Palace.

Dolan had earlier won through his preliminary round clash with Croatia’s Alan Ljubic, winning the final five legs in a 2-0 win.

But the world number 36 found the going too tough against Thornton, the 2015 Grand Prix champion, currently 28 in the order of merit.

The Scot took the first set, 3-2, against the throw but Dolan responded with a stunning display of outshots – he won three legs on the bounce with three ton-plus finishes to make it 1-1.

But that was as good as it got for the History Maker as Thornton claimed the next two sets for a 3-1 win.

World Grand Prix winner Daryl Gurney is the next Irish player in action.

The Derry man faces Ronny Huybrechts on Monday, while debutant Steve Lennon from Carlow will play Michael Smith on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there were two shocks early on day three as Benito van de Pas and Mervyn King were dumped out.

World number 14 Van de Pas was beaten 3-1 by Steve West, his opponent sealing the win with a 141 checkout, one of three ton-plus finishes during the afternoon.

Zoran Lerchbacker did for King, the world number 22, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2.