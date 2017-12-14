Ireland’s Willie O’Connor bowed out of the 2018 World Darts Championship in the first round after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Steve Beaton at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Making his first appearance at the Championship, O’Connor made a nervy start and while he bagged the first maximum on the match, he missed far too many doubles, handing the opening set to the veteran Beaton.

The trend of missing doubles continued for O’Connor as he quickly lost the second set but he did manage to steady things in the third.

O’Connor took the first leg of the third set with his fourth 180 on the match and then broke Beaton before quickly taking the third leg with a double 16 to drag himself back into the match.

That was as good as it was to get for the Irishman however and while he did manage to break back against Beaton after going 2-0 down in the final set, he wasn’t able to prevent the ‘Bronzed Adonis’ from wrapping things up with a double 20 for a 52 finish to seal his progress into the second round.