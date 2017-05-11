Michael van Gerwen secured top spot in the Premier League with a 7-4 win over Gary Anderson.

After Peter Wright crushed Raymond van Barneveld 7-1 in Aberdeen, Van Gerwen knew he needed to see off Anderson and take the £25,000 prize.

He duly did and now heads to next week's finals night at the O2 as the clear favourite, with this the fifth year in a row he has topped the pile.

Joining him in London will be Anderson - who he will face in the semis - Wright and 16-time world champion Phil Taylor.

There was an outside chance the retiring Taylor would not make it, knowing a loss to Adrian Lewis coupled with a big win for Dave Chisnall would eliminate him.

But after Chisnall drew 6-6 with James Wade in the opening match of the night, Taylor saw off Lewis 7-5.