Dan Martin’s quest to land the Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'Monument' classic came undone eight kilometers from home as the Irishman suffered a puncture, which ended his chances of victory.

Racing for the UAE Team Emirates, Martin’s team had placed him in a strong position approaching the final stretch of ‘The Old Lady’ before his challenge was thwarted by the mechanical issue.

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels upset the pre-race favourites to ride solo to victory in the Belgian classic.

The Quick Step-Floors rider sped away from the main group towards the end and never looked back as the main contenders played mind games behind.

Canadian Michal Woods took second place ahead of France's Romain Bardet.

Martin eventually finished 18th in the race, 2min 41secs behind the winner, while Aqua Blue Sport’s Eddie Dunbar finished 106th.

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen prevailed in the women's race, achieving the Fleche Wallonne/Liege-Bastogne-Liege double for the second year in a row.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the fourth of five Monument (top) classics after Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and before the Tour of Lombardy.