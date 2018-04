A formal investigation has been launched into the death of cyclist Michael Goolaerts who died after suffered a heart attack during the Paris-Roubaix race on Sunday.

The Belgian rider was just 23.

An autopsy will be carried out in the coming days. Goolaerts hit a bank about 100 kilometres into the race, it's unclear whether he suffered the heart before or after he came off his bike.

His death has raised questions: Is enough being done to monitor the heart condition of athletes in the sport?