Paralympic and World Champion Katie-George Dunlevy is named in a five-strong Ireland team for the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio.

Three tandems and two solo bikes will compete in fourteen events over the four days of competition between the 22-25 March.

The team consists of experienced and decorated riders Colin Lynch, Dunlevy with her pilot Eve McCrystal, as well as Paralympians Peter Ryan and Séan Hahessy.

Sprint specialists Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne will also be competing, along with C4 racer Ronan Grimes.

The championships take place in the Velódromo Municipal do Rio where Eoghan Clifford won a Paralympic bronze medal in the Individual Pursuit.

Ireland won five Paralympic medals in cycling at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, including two Paralympic titles.

Speaking ahead of the championships National Performance Coach Neill Delahaye said: "These 2018 UCI Paracycling Track World Championships are the first major track competition for the full Paracycling team since the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

"We are looking forward to having the opportunity to test ourselves again in this Arena against the best in World.

"We have a strong line-up with a competitive mix of established performers and a couple of talented new bikes. Everyone is ready for the challenge and looking forward to getting the Championships under way."

SCHEDULE

Thursday 22 March

Men’s C2 Pursuit

Colin Lynch

Men’s C4 Kilo

Ronan Grimes

Friday 23 March

Women’s B Tandem Pursuit

Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal

Men’s C2 Kilo

Colin Lynch

Men’s B Tandem Pursuit

Peter Ryan & Séan Hahessy

Saturday 24 March

Women’s B Tandem Kilo

Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal

Men’s B Tandem Kilo

Peter Ryan & Séan Hahessy

Martin Gordon & Eamonn Byrne

Men’s C4 Pursuit

Ronan Grimes

Sunday 25 March

Women’s B Tandem Sprint

Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal

Men’s B Tandem Sprint

Peter Ryan & Séan Hahessy

Martin Gordon & Eamonn Byrne