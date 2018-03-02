Team Ireland cyclists Marc Potts and Robyn Stewart finished 13th and 24th respectively made their debuts at the Tracking Cycling World Championship in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Potts was fourth at the European Championships last October, and fifth in the Track World Cup in Poland, but the 26-year-old had to settle for 13th place in the men’s scratch race and was disappointed with his performance.

"I didn’t feel great, and felt on the back foot from the start – I didn’t feel my normal self," he said.

"I was trying to go with ten laps to go, my coach was telling me to go then – I didn’t have anything in me. I felt a bit empty. I knew I’d be disappointed if I didn’t get a medal, and I’m a bit gutted to be honest.

"But it’s my first World Championships, so I have to start somewhere."

Stewart also made her World Championships debut, becoming the first woman to represent Ireland in the sprint race and finished in 24th place as she builds towards next month’s Commonwealth Games.