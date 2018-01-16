Ireland's Sam Bennett endured a miserable start to the Tour Down Under, suffering a fault with his chain during the opening stage.

😡 Furious!!! @sammmy_be, a key man for @petosagan as the sprint winds up, has a problem with his chain and has to stop!!! Nightmare!!#TDU pic.twitter.com/Rj3kqt7bLh — Santos Tour Down Under 🐨🚴 (@tourdownunder) January 16, 2018

Bennett, of the Bora-hansgrohe team, was last of the 131 riders home, and sits three minutes and 46 seconds behind German Andre Greipel in the general classification.

Greipel snatched his 148th professional victory when he claimed an emotional victory.

The Lotto-Soudal rider, whose mother died last month, edged past Australian Caleb Ewan with 50 metres left as world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia took third place.

"I think my whole career is dedicated to her," Greipel said of his mother.

Greipel now has one more professional career victory than Briton Mark Cavendish, who is not taking part in the first World Tour (elite) race of the season.