France's David Lappartient was elected International Cycling Union (UCI) president, beating incumbent Brian Cookson of Britain.

Lappartient, the European Cycling Union (UEC) president, became the first Frenchman to take charge of the global body since Achille Joinard (1947-57).

Lappartient, the French federation president from 2009-2017, won 37 of the 45 votes by the UCI delegates at the governing body's congress during the road cycling world championships in Bergen, Norway.

"It is a great responsibility and I will endeavour in the next four years to be worthy of such trust," said Lappartient.

In his pre-vote speech, Cookson promised to double UCI's investment in women's cycling, while the 44-year-old Lappartient vowed to get rid of the "corruption" that has left UCI with a "disastrous reputation".

Cookson, a former British Cycling president, is the first UCI chief to serve only one term.

In a statement released immediately after the vote, Cookson congratulated Lappartient and thanked his team for their "tireless work" in improving the UCI's standing in world sport.

"The UCI I leave behind is unrecognisable from the organisation I took over in 2013 and I depart with my head held high," he said.

"Someone needed to stand up and take on the previous regime, who had dragged cycling into the gutter, and I leave the UCI knowing that I have delivered all the promises I made four years ago.

"Our beloved sport of cycling is in a healthier condition than for generations. Our relationships with key stakeholders such as the IOC, WADA, sponsors, race organisers, teams, riders and, most importantly, our fans, is stronger than it has ever been.

"Our work to promote gender equality, our drive to broaden the appeal of our sport and ensure greater opportunities and support for developing nations means that cycling now inspires and excites millions more around the world."

Acknowledging his "tremendous disappointment" at not being given more time to "complete the work" started four years ago, Cookson said he hoped Lappartient "will continue to move cycling in the right direction".

He added that he will remain available to "serve my sport in any way I can" and said he will be on his bike at the Manchester velodrome or in the Lancashire hills in the weeks to come.