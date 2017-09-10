Chris Froome became the first Briton to win the Vuelta a Espana and the third rider to win a double of the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same season when he finished the race by retaining his advantage over Vincenzo Nibali on Sunday.

Froome and Nibali crossed the Madrid finish line together, allowing Team Sky rider Froome to stay two minutes 15 seconds ahead of the Italian after the processional, 117.5-km stage.

Italian Matteo Trentin took the stage victory, his fourth of this year's Vuelta, but narrowly missed out to Froome on the green jersey for the points classification.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche finished 43rd on today's stage and 14th in the general classification, 22 minutes down on Froome.

Lots of hugs and congratulations at the finish line. #LV2017🇪🇸 is finally complete. One happy team! pic.twitter.com/nUZdXIVwTS — Team Sky 🚲 (@TeamSky) September 10, 2017

Nibali's compatriot Matteo Trentin won the final stage, his fourth victory, ahead of Lorrenzo Manzin and Soren Kragh Andersen - but Froome's 11th-placed finish denied the Italian the green jersey.

Only Jacques Anquetil in 1963 and Bernard Hinault 15 years later have matched the Briton's achievement, although he is the first to do so since La Vuelta was moved from before the Tour to after it in 1995.

Froome's winning time was 82 hours, 30 minutes and two seconds and within minutes of the finish the delighted 32-year-old was quick to tweet a photograph of himself eating pizza with the caption, "Job done!".