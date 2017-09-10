Alice Barnes (Team GB) sprinted through the rain on the Parade in Kilkenny to take her second stage victory of the week as Elinor Barker sealed the overall title at the conclusion of An Post Rás na mBan in Kilkenny today.

The Northamptonshire rider scored her second stage victory of the week as she led in a group of 45 to secure victory in the NDC Points Classification.

Second on the day was New Zealand's Amanda Jamieson (Maastlandster Veris CCN) and Sweden's Frida Knutsson (Team Crescent DARE), the latter scoring her fourth podium finish of the week.

Her Team GB team-mate Elinor Barker was safely in the large group to take Britain's first overall success in the race since Emma Trott's win in 2009.

Barker coasted in at the back of an eight-second split in the peloton but with almost two minutes advantage going into the final stage, the Welsh Olympic champion's final margin of victory was a comfortable 1m47s.

Second overall was Alexandra Nessman (Team Crescent DARE), her podium finish founded on a battling ride to second on Mount Leinster.

Third overall was Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT), a single second behind Nessmar at the conclusion of six stages and over 400km of racing.

Earlier Barker had led the field over the final IVCA Wicklow 200 Queen of the Hills climb to confirm her victory in the climber's classification.

"We were looking to look after the jerseys we already had so a stage win was a pretty big bonus from that," said Barker afterwards.

"I lost a jersey to Alice which I'm a little bit gutted about," she joked, "but to keep it in the team is pretty good.

"The race has been really, really well organised and it's just made it quite a nice, easy race to be at, I suppose.

"The weather's been pretty good. Today was a little bit grim in the last 20-30km and right at the start but I can't complain really. We expected it to be like that all week so we've got quite lucky."

Mel Lowther made it three jersey classification wins for Team GB as she scooped the Womens Cycling Ireland Young Rider Classification and Team GB were the top team, along with the tireless help of Becky Raybould.

Eve McCrystal (Garda CC) was safely in the main bunch and rubber-stamped her week-long lead in the Kilkenny County Council Best Irish rider classification with 11th on the stage and a career-best fifth overall.

