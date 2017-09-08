Team GB's Elinor Barker won the third stage of An Post Rás na mBan on Mount Leinster to take over the overall lead of the race at the midway point.

The Olympic Team Pursuit gold medallist from Cardiff caught and passed the remnants of a nine-rider breakaway on the climb to Corrabut Gap and was 1 minute nine seconds clear of Sweden's Alexandra Nessmar by the finish of the 112km stage at Nine Stones.

Best of the Irish once again was Eve McCrystal (Garda CC), who was sixth on the stage. The Paralympian now lies sixth overall and top of the Irish riders classification.

23-year-old Barker will defend her 1'09 lead in tomorrow's fourth stage time trial over 11km on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny.