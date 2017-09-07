Britain's Alice Barnes sprinted in ahead of a group of 37 to win the second stage of An Post Rás na mBan in Castlecomer.

Barnes crashed with 7km to go but quickly regained her position in the front group and held off Sweden's Frida Knutsson (Team Crescent DARE) and another Swede Wlima Olausson (Backstedt Hotchillee) at the end of 75 km.

The 22-year-old from Northampton led over the bridge within 300m of the finish and held off Sweden's Frida Knutsson, herself a crash victim, and another Swede Wlima Olausson at the end of 75 km.

"The corner felt really slippy," said Barnes when asked about the crash. "We weren't actually going that fast. One rider went down and it was a case of, you've not got enough room and I was third or fourth wheel.

"I crashed, stood up and slipped again and just had to wait to stop sliding.I got back on (to the group) and came in to the finish and it was quick. Actually you're sort of sprinting down the hill to get in first place over the bridge and then you've got to sprint out of it. It was a tough one and I'm really happy to hold on and get the win."

Barnes's sister Hannah was a double stage winner of the Rás na mBan in 2013 and Alice, who is now the leader of the NDC Points competition, is gearing up to represent Britain at the world championships in Norway later this month.

Overall race leader and stage one winner Belle de Gast (WV Breda) was another rider to crash but she was safely in the group sprinting for the win, finishing eighth to retain her An Post pink leader's jersey.

Best Irish rider was paralympic gold medal winner Eve McCrystal (Garda CC) who will wear the Kilkenny County Council Green jersey again on tomorrow's third stage which finishes on Mount Leinster after 112km.

McCrystal was two places in front of Dublin's Lydia Boylan who remains very much in the hunt as the riders contemplate the climb to the Nine Stones on Mount Leinster tomorrow, a stage that proved decisive in last year's scrap for overall honours.