Belle de Gast (WV Breda) of the Netherlands sprinted up the main street of Gowran, Co Kilkenny to win Stage 1 of an Post Rás na mBan.

De Gast led in a large group after 70km with Alice Barnes Team GB second and Typhaine Laurence Team Breizh Ladies annexing the final podium spot.

Eve McCrystal of Garda CC was 12th over the line and is the leader of the Kilkenny County Council best County Rider Classification heading into stage two heading into Castlecomer tomorrow.

De Gast Leads overall and heads the NDC Points Classification while Laura Massey of the Isle of Man is the leader of the Wicklow 200 Queen of the Mountains Classification.