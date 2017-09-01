Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal stormed to gold in the WB Tandem Time Trial at the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermartizburg, South Africa today.

The Irish pair had a six-second advantage over Lora Fachie and Corrie Hall of Great Britain who won silver.

The Polish pairing of Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Teclaw took the bronze in the 31km race against the clock.

It's a first world title for the Irish tandem, who are Paralympic time trial having also won silver in the road race in Rio last year.

Earlier this morning Colin Lynch finished fifth in the MC2 Time Trial.