Irish professional cycling team Aqua Blue Sports have been the victim of an arson attack at the Vuelta a Espana after their team bus was burnt out overnight.

Aqua Blue said in a statement that "a mattress was placed under the rear of the vehicle and set alight" at around 1.20am in Almeria, where they had been staying after stage 11 of the race.

Spanish police arrested a suspect at the scene.

The Pro Continental team, which is owned by Corkman Rick Delaney and features Irish rider Conor Dunne, has been competing in its debut Grand Tour after receiving a wild-card entry to the Vuelta.

Ireland's BMC Racing Team rider Nicolas Roche had been in overall second at the Vuelta before losing ground yesterday.

Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack over night. No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect. #LV2017 pic.twitter.com/SI1u449qO6 — Aqua Blue Sport (@AquaBlueSport) August 31, 2017

Aqua Blue statement: "At approximately 1.20am on 31st August, 2017 the Aqua Blue Sport Team Bus was completely gutted in a cowardly arson attack.

"The incident happened outside the Tryp Indalo Hotel in Almeria where the team were staying over night. The bus was parked on an adjoining street of Trevesia de San Luis.

"A mattress was placed under the rear of the vehicle and set alight. A suspect was arrested by local police near the scene and is currently in custody.

"As this is an active investigation we will not be releasing any further information.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the Fire Service and the Police for their help during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Unipublic and ASO for their assistance."