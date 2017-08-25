Nicolas Roche remained in third place at the Vuelta a Espana as Slovenian Matej Mohoric collected his first stage win at a grand tour.

The 22-year-old won Friday's stage seven by a margin of 16 seconds as there was no change in the general classification, one-third into the 21-day race



Chris Froome held on to the red jersey as well as his 11-second lead over nearest challenger Esteban Chaves. Roche is a further two seconds back in third.

Froome, Roche and the other general classification contenders finished the race together, 8 minutes and 38 seconds behind Mohoric.



Polish rider Pawel Poljanski finished runner-up in the stage in consecutive days, jostling with Jose Rojas and Thomas de Gendt for second place in the final 10 kilometres.



Mohoric surged ahead of the leading group by skilfully attacking on the descent of the Alto del Castillo hill towards the end of the 207km stage from Lliria to Cuenca, the longest stage of the race.



Eritrean rider Merhawi Kudus and US champion Larry Warbasse have been forced to abandon the Vuelta after crashing 90km from the finish line.