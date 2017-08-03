Ryan Mullen put in a superb display to take the bronze medal in the men's elite time trial at the European Road Cycling Championships in Denmark.

The Irish national champion came home just five seconds slower than victorious Belgian Victor Campanaerts in a time of 53:17, with Poland's Maciej Bodnar squeezing between the pair to claim silver.

The medal-winning performance is not only the latest evidence of Mullen's prowess against the clock, but becomes the first Irishman to win a senior road championship medal since the days of Stephen Roche and Sean Kelly.

Mullen was the 21st of the 34 riders to take to the 46km circuit and he set the pace until later starters Bodnar, who won the concluding time trial stage of last month's Tour de France, and Campanaerts tackled the course.

"That was the best day I could have asked for," Mullen said. "I had really good legs, and I was on it. I’m gutted that I was five seconds off the gold medal. That’s what I wanted - I didn’t come here hoping to be third.

"I had high hopes because I knew I did a good ride, and knew that it would take a big beating. That’s my first elite podium at a major championship – so that’s progress, and a step up from before."