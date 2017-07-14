Nicolas Roche has backed his cousin Dan Martin to squeeze out every last ounce of himself in pursuit of a top-five finish at the Tour de France.

Quick-Step rider Martin was fifth heading into Friday's 13th stage from Saint-Girons to Foix.

His Tour has been pockmarked by highs and lows - two podium finishes; a horror crash on stage nine - but he's shown remarkable fortitude to stay in the hunt.

With his team built around German sprinter Marcel Kittel, Martin has had little climbing support in the mountain stages. Still he endures.

"I think he's flying," Roche told RTÉ Sport.

"He hangs in there and he's really, really fighting. I'm confident he'll stay in that top five. And why not?

"He's been fighting to be in that position for years and every year he's progressed. He's naturally going into that position of being one of the best leaders over a Grand Tour too."

Chris Froome surrendered the yellow jersey to Fabio Aru after Romain Bardet won stage 12 in Peyragudes on Thursday.

The two are locked into a ding-dong battle, and though BMC's Roche expects Team Sky star Froome to maintain a strong push for glory, Aru's emergence has impressed the Irishman.

"There's only a small gap. There's a few mountain stages to come," added Roche, 38th in the GC.

"It will depend on Aru more than anything else. I think Froome is going to be able to keep his shape; it just looks like every time Aru goes, he goes.

"I was a bit surprised with Aru's condition. He's definitely giving him a challenge."