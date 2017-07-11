Qiuck-Step's Marcel Kittel claimed his fourth victory in this year's Tour de France when he powered to an impressive stage 10 win in a bunch sprint on Tuesday, with his team-mate Dan Martin remaining in sixth overall after finishing safely in the peloton.

Martin finished 37th to maintain his position in the general classification, two days after he came off his bike in a heavy fall that ended Richie Porte's Tour de France on a chaotic stage nine.

His cousin Nicolas Roche is 32nd overall for BMC.

It was German Kittel's 13th Tour stage win, taking him one ahead of Erik Zabel's German record of 12.

Compatriot John Degenkolb of Trek-Segafredo second and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo third.

Britain's Chris Froome finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey for Team Sky.

Elie Gesbert, who on Monday almost set his Fortuneo-Oscaro team hotel on fire after leaving a towel on an electric heater to trigger a partial evacuation of the building, jumped away at the start.

He was accompanied by fellow Frenchman Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and the duo built a maximum advantage of 5:30.

The sprinters' teams, however, had them on a tight leash and they were reined in 6.8km from the line.

None of his rivals could match Kittel's power as he beat Degenkolb by more than a bike length to extend his lead in the points classification.