France's Lilian Calmejane won the eighth stage of the Tour de France, a mountainous 187.5km trek from Dole to Station de Rousses on Saturday.

Calmejane was in an eight-man breakaway group with Ireland's Nicholas Roche when he broke for home on his own and he was able to stay out in front despite cramping near the end. Roche finished in fourth.

The French Direct Energie rider looked to be cruising to victory, but in the final kilometres he cramped on his bike and almost came to a standstill before eventually finding his rhythm again.

Chris Froome of Team Sky retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, finishing alongside Ireland's Dan Martin, who stays fourth overall, safely in the pack.

Robert Gesink and Guillaume Martin were second and third on the stage respectively. Calmejane fell straight off his bike at the finishing line and was treated for his cramping legs.

Nicholas Roche

Roche jumps two paces from 21st to 19th thanks to his efforts on Saturday and is now 2:14 down on leader Froome, though his main job is to work for Team BMC leader Richie Porte, who is in fifth and 39 seconds off the yellow jersey.

Roche's first cousin Martin is fourth 25 seconds down. Gearraint Thomas remains second and King of the Mountains Fabio Aru is third, 12 and 14 seconds down respectively.