World champion Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France for causing a crash which looks to have ended Mark Cavendish's race.

Sagan was initially docked 30 seconds after nudging Cavendish into the barriers at the end of stage four, which was won by Frenchman Arnaud Demare in Vittel.

But the race jury looked at the incident again and announced that the Slovakian's participation - and his bid to win a record-equalling sixth straight green jersey - is over.

"We have decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from Tour de France 2017 as he endangered some of his colleagues seriously in the final metres of the sprint which happened in Vittel," said race jury president Philippe Marien.

Cavendish was taken to hospital with his right arm in a sling after taking a nudge from Sagan and falling into the barriers, causing other riders to fall behind him.

Cavendish gave a grim prognosis for his chances of continuing, saying he had injured the shoulder he separated in the crash that ended his 2014 Tour on the opening stage in Yorkshire.

"Injury-wise I'm going to go and get it checked out. I definitely need stitches in this finger, it's bleeding a lot," he said.

"And the shoulder, there's something to do with that previous shoulder that I did in Harrogate - it's just sat backwards. I don't know if I've snapped the fake ligament or what - I'm going to go and get it looked at.

"I'm not a doctor, I don't know what, but I'm not optimistic anyway."

The incident happened 120 metres from the line as a reduced bunch fought for position after a crash a few hundred metres earlier had sent Team Sky's Geraint Thomas to the deck in the race leaders' yellow jersey.

Thomas was fine to continue, losing no time as the incidents occurred inside the final three kilometres, but Cavendish was not so lucky.

The initial stage results posted on the Tour's website showed Sagan had been docked 30 seconds and 80 points but Dimension Data contested that decision, with sports director Roger Hammond calling for Sagan to be sent home.

Cavendish, a 30-time Tour stage winner, fought for three months to overcome the Epstein-Barr virus just to make it to the start line in Dusseldorf at the weekend, and if his exit is confirmed it will be a bitter blow.

"My heart has gone to my feet," Hammond said. "These riders are like my children. That guy has worked so hard to be here."

Cavendish was likewise unimpressed with Sagan's bike-handling, saying Sagan elbowed him.

"I was just following Demare and Sagan came over," he said. "I get on with Peter well but I don't get the elbow - I'm not a fan of him putting his elbow in me like that.

"A crash is a crash, I'd just like to know about the elbow really."

Sagan visited the Dimension Data bus after the finish to check on Cavendish.

"Mark was coming pretty fast from the back," the Slovakian said. "I tried but didn't have time to react to go left. He came to me and I had to defend."

Asked if he had apologised for the crash, he added: "For sure, because it's not nice to crash like that."

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb had to take evasive action to avoid riding straight into the stricken Manxman, and his bunny hop caused both him and UAE Team Emirates' Ben Swift to hit the deck.

"You're just sprinting following the wheel and then all of sudden Degenkolb flicked to try and miss Cavendish who was on the floor, and we both had nowhere to go. I just went flying, me and Degenkolb," Swift said.

"I must have gone 10ft in the air...I hurt my knee a little bit and my shoulder, but we'll see."