Ryan Mullen completed a memorable double when he added victory in the men's elite road race to the time trial title he won on Thursday at the Irish National Championships in Wexford.

The Cannondale-Drapac rider will wear the national champion's jersey after breaking clear from a group of three riders inside the final five kilometres and soloed to the line to finish ahead of Chris McGlinchey and Conor Dunne.

Mullen's win, his second national road race victory following success in 2014, ensures he emulates 2016 champion Nicolas Roche by claiming both titles.

In a race filled with attacks, Mullen joined a three-man group that included four-time champion Matt Brammeier as they opened up a 45-second advantage with four laps of the 20km circuit remaining.

Michael O'Loughlin bridged the gap but with the likes of Roche, Sam Bennett and amateur rider McGlinchey pushing the pace in the chase group the lead was cut to 30 seconds entering the penultimate lap.

Team Aqua Blue rider Dunne had earlier suffered a puncture, but recovered to catch and attack the leaders, opening up a decent lead as he crossed line to begin the final circuit, but Mullen and McGlinchey chased him down and that trio took a 25-second lead into the last five kilometres before Mullen made his bid for glory.

Earlier in the day, Lydia Boylan won her third elite women's road race title in a row as she came home ahead of Lauren Creamer and Ellen McDermott.