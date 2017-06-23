Ryan Mullen claimed an impressive victory in the men's time trial at the Irish National Championships in Wexford, forcing defending champion Nicolas Roche to settle for second.

The Cannondale-Drapac rider completed the 34km course in a time of 40 minutes, 48 seconds, edging out Roche by just 15 seconds, with Marcus Christie third after amateur Ian Richardson was disqualified from the bronze medal position for having taken the wrong route.

Mullen, a time trial specialist who finished fifth in last year's world championships, regained the title he won two years ago.

Speaking after the race Mullen was happy with his performance, likening the course to Paris-Roubaix.

"I went out there this morning and felt good, and I went out there and did my best forty-minute power that I’ve ever done so it went pretty well," he said.

Ballymena RC’s Eileen Burns took the victory in the Elite Women’s race ahead of Kelly Murphy and Eve McCrystal.

After finishing just outside the medals last year, the time trial specialist enjoyed stepping on the top step of the podium today.

"It was quite an enjoyable course, with a bit of everything. This year it was polar opposite to how I felt after last year’s race," said Burns.

In the Under-23 category Michael O’Loughlin stormed home a minute clear of Team Raleigh’s Conn McDunphy, with Eddie Dunbar in bronze position, having suffered a mechanical on the course.

Handcyclist Declan Slevin made it three in a row in the handcycling event ahead of local rider Seamus Wall, with Darrell Erwin snatching bronze.

Paralympic silver medallist Colin Lynch took the Paracycling solo bike title and was happy to get the title, despite a mechanical. "On the way back I blew my rear wheel, but I was able to get a new wheel and keep going. I haven’t felt good in a while, and it’s really nice to be back racing in Ireland."

In the paracycling tandem event Paralympic champion Katie-George Dunlevy teamed up with Katharine Smyth, to take gold ahead of fellow paralympians Damien Vereker, who was piloted by Ian Inglis, and Peter Ryan and Dermot Radford.

The tandem title was won by Vereker and Inglis, silver by Ryan and Radford, and bronze by Dunlevy and Smyth.

The attention now moves to road racing with the M40, M50 and M60 races taking place on Saturday. Sunday will be host to the Under 23s and Elite Men’s race at 11:00 AM. The Elite Women’s race will also take place on the Sunday at the same time.