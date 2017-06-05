Frenchman Arnaud Demare won the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 171-km flat ride from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc on Monday.

The FDJ rider easily outsprinted Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and another Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

BMC Racing's Nicolas Roche is 28th in the general classification after his 53rd-place finish, with his cousin Dan Martin - 67th in today's second stage - four places back in 32nd for Quick-Step Floors.

"I knew it would be a hard day and a bunch sprint finish wasn't a sure thing," said the victoroious Demare.

"Overall, it was a demanding stage but we were well focused at the end. I knew it could suit me and I'm happy to see the hard work paying off."

The top riders here to prepare for the Tour de France finished safely in the main bunch as Belgian Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) retained the overall leader's jersey.

Results from Criterium du Dauphine (Saint-Chamond - Arlanc, 171 km): 1 Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 4:13:53" 2 Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Katusha) ST 3 Nacer Bouhanni (France / Cofidis) 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 5 Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Sunweb) 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 7 Ben Swift (Britain / UAE Team Emirates) 8 Pascal Ackermann (Germany / BORA) 9 Alberto Bettiol (Italy / Cannondale) 10 Bryan Coquard (France / Direct Energie)

53 Nicolas Roche (Ireland / BMC Racing)

67 Dan Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step Floors)

General Classification from Criterium du Dauphine after Stage 2: 1 Thomas De Gendt (Belgium / Lotto) 8:30:47" 2 Axel Domont (France / AG2R) +48" 3 Diego Ulissi (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) +1:03" 4 Pierre Latour (France / AG2R) +1:07" 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / BORA) 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) +1:09" 7 Ben Swift (Britain / UAE Team Emirates) 8 Alberto Bettiol (Italy / Cannondale) 9 Tony Gallopin (France / Lotto) 10 Julien Simon (France / Cofidis)

28 Nicolas Roche (Ireland / BMC Racing)

32 Dan Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step Floors)