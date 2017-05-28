JLT Condor rider James Gullen emerged as the 2017 An Post Rás winner after Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz earned An Post Chain Reaction their third stage win this week in Skerries.

Samuel Jenner (Australia National Team) was second and Jerome Mainard (France Armée de Terre) took third in the final stage into the north county Dublin seaside town.

Mark Dowling (Strata3/VeloRevolution) was first home of the Irish and County riders in fourth.

In position at the starting line...

... before postman Jim Myles waves the flag to start the race

Emily Byrne waves goodbye to the Rás as it leaves Ardee on her Communion Day

Competitors pass through Duleek, Co Meath

And on towards the road to Skerries

Przemek Kasperkiewicz of An Post Chain Reaction screams with delight after winning the stage

But it was James Gullen of JLT Condor who won the race overall

Finlay, Jessie, Alva and Evie Clarke with their father Johnny