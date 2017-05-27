Daan Meijers of Netherlands Delta Cycling Rotterdam took the second last stage of An Post Rás while England's James Gullen held on to the leader's yellow jersey.

Meijers took stage seven between Donegal Town and Ardee in County Louth in front of his team mate Jan-Willem Van Schip.

Stage five winner Regan Gough of An Post Chair Reaction came in third while Darragh O'Mahony was the best Irish rider on the day in fourth.

Gullen took over yellow on Thursday and he will look to defend it heading into Sunday's final stage, which finishes in Skerries, County Dublin.

The English man, riding for JLT Condor, has a one minute and five second advantage over his nearest rival, second placed Ike Groen.

Damien Shaw is the best placed Irish man in the race in fifth, over four and-a-half minutes back.

The Rás rolls out of Donegal town