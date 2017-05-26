Yannis Yssad of France Armée de Terre has claimed stage six of An Post Rás in Donegal.

It was a gallant effort from the Frenchman who made a late attack to take the win from Dennis Bakker (Netherlands Delta Cycling) in second and Daan Meijers (Netherlands Delta Cycling) in third.

More to follow....

Yannis Yssad crosses the finish line in Donegal.

Yannis Yssaad leads Dennis Bakker and Daan Meijers home

Riders make there way through Killybegs

Riders leave Dungloe on Day Six of the Rás

Owen Coyle waves the start flag in Dungloe