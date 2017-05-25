Stage five of the Rás was a mixed bag for the An Post Chain Reaction team as Regan Gough won the 181km trek from Buncrana to Dungloe, but Matthew Teggart lost the leader’s yellow jersey.

Teggart came into Thursday’s stage in the lead, but he suffered through Donegal, with JLT Condor’s James Gullen taking over in yellow.

New Zealand rider Gough, in the colours of the Irish outfit, crossed the line first after more than four hours in the saddle. Britain’s Gullen finished fourth, six seconds down while Teggart came in more than nine minutes down.

Gough won the sprint up the hill against Australia's track world champion Cameron Meyer in what was another thrilling An Post Rás finsh.

This was the longest stage of this year's event on the warmest day of the year so the 183 riders were well tested.

Gullen has a one minute and five seconds lead over Dutchman Ike Groen heading into Friday’s stage, which travels from Dungloe to Donegal town.

Regan Gough celebrates his stage win

James Gullen takes over in yellow

The sprint up the hill in Dungloe

Action from stage five