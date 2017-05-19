Sam Bennett just missed out on a stage victory at the Giro d’Italia as he finished second in Friday’s 13th stage from Reggio Emilia to Tortona.

The Carrick-On-Suir cyclist was edged out on the line by Colombia's Fernando Gaviria who continues to take the Giro by storm as he timed his sprint to perfection to win the stage, taking his tally to four victories in the race.

The Quick-Step rider came from nowhere at the end of the 167km stage to blast through a gap and cross the line first with BORA rider Bennett settling for second place.

The Colombian, making his Grand Tour debut, also won the third, fifth and 12th stages and leads the points classification. He became the first Colombian to win four stages at the same Giro.

Bennett is currently fourth in the sprinters’ points category.

The top of the general classification was unchanged, with Holland's Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in the pink jersey.

Dumoulin has a lead of two minutes 23 seconds over Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Movistar) ahead of Saturday's 14th stage.

The 131km route from Castellania to Oropa features a summit finish, when Dumoulin's rivals could seek to regain some valuable time.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is third, 2mins 38secs behind.

Britain's Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) is no longer in contention after withdrawing ahead of Friday's stage.

Thomas was nursing knee and shoulder injuries following last Sunday's crash, caused by a stationary police motorbike, and opted not to continue despite a second-placed finish behind Dumoulin in Tuesday's individual time-trial.

That saw Thomas enhance his hopes of a top-five finish, or possibly even a podium, but the pain was too much and he has now refocused on supporting Chris Froome in July's Tour de France.

The race against the clock also saw Dumoulin prove his credentials for overall victory in Milan on 28 May.

But the overall hopefuls were able to keep their counsel on Friday as the sprint trains controlled the peloton.

And Gaviria came from behind to go up the right-hand side of the road and win by half a bike length from Bennett.