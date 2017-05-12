The Irish para-cycling team has started their 2017 road season in style with two gold medals in the time trial events at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Maniago, Italy on Friday.

Colin Lynch and the tandem of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal both reached the top step of the podium after their respective events.

Dunlevy and McCrystal are the reigning Paralympic champions in this event, with Lynch adding this gold to the silver medal he won in Rio last September.

Also in action were Declan Slevin and Ciara Staunton in the handcycling time trials – Staunton rode well, winning her event, as the sole competitor in H2, with Slevin racing impressively to 7th in the H3 event, less than a minute off a podium place.

In the men’s tandem Ireland fielded two bikes; Damien Vereker and Ian Inglis powered to 6th place in a time of 30.27.15, within 20 seconds of bronze. Hot on their heels, a further 20 seconds back, were Peter Ryan and Dermot Radfield.

Maniago is the first of this season’s Para-cycling Road World Cups, and for most of the team the first international test since their successful medal haul at the Paralympic Games in Rio last year.

Next weekend Eoghan Clifford joins the team for the second world cup events of the season in Belgium. Maniago runs until Sunday, with the focus for the riders moving to the Road Race over the weekend.