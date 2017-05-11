Team Sky's Geraint Thomas remains six seconds off the Giro d'Italia lead after breakaway rider Silvan Dillier won stage six on Thursday.

Welsh rider Thomas finished 39 seconds back on BMC Racing's Dillier in a group containing race leader Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), third-placed Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and the rest of the general classification contenders.

Bora Hansgrohe rider Sam Bennett - who came third in yesterday's stage five to Messina - was 14 minutes down on the leaders in 139th. He's 185th in the general classification.

His compatriot Philip Deignan came in 108th for Team Sky and lies in 61st overall.

A five-man breakaway managed to keep clear of the peloton on the 217 kilometre race from Reggio Calabria to Terme Luigiane.

Dillier, Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) surged clear of their fellow escapees with five kilometres remaining.

Dillier kicked first inside the last 200 metres and managed to hold off Stuyven to take his maiden grand tour stage win.

Yates remains 10 seconds behind Jungels, as are former Giro winners Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Thomas was pleased to tick off another stage as the GC contenders keep an eye on Sunday's first summit finish.

"It's just a case of getting through these stages," Thomas told Team Sky's website. "It's always a bit weird on stages like today and yesterday, you're not completely switched on, like you might be on a big GC day. But the legs seem to be okay.

"The break going clear meant it was a bit less stressful, although it was still pretty stressful."

General Classification: 1 Bob Jungels (Luxembourg / Quick-Step) 28:20:47" 2 Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) +6" 3 Adam Yates (Britain / Orica) +10" 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy / Bahrain) 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / AG2R) 6 Nairo Quintana (Colombia / Movistar) 7 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands / Sunweb) 8 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek) 9 Tejay van Garderen (US / BMC Racing) 10 Andrey Amador (Costa Rica / Movistar)

61 Philip Deignan (Irl / Team Sky)

185 Sam Bennett (Irl / Bora Hansgrohe)