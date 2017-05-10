Ireland’s Sam Bennett was just beaten into third place in a sprint finish on stage five of the Giro d’Italia.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria claimed his second victory of the tour as the stage ended at Messina, where Quick-Step Floors team-mate Bob Jungels retained the overall race leader's pink jersey.

After Tuesday's eventful run surrounding Mount Etna, which saw a big crash as well as the expulsion of Bahrain-Merida rider Javier Moreno for pushing Team Sky's Diego Rosa, the 159 kilometre course starting at Pedara passed without major incident as the sprinters took centre stage.

Russian Evgeny Shalunev, of Gazprom-Rusvelo, and Poland's CCC Sprandi rider Maciej Paterski set off on an early breakaway, but were always likely to be reeled in over the flat second part of the race along Sicily's coastline.

As the peleton weaved its way around two circuits of Merida, the home town of defending champion Vincenzo Nibali, Bahrain-Merida rider Luka Pibernik celebrated what he thought was victory over the line, only to suddenly realise there was still a lap to go.

Quick-Step Floors played the expected bunch finish to perfection as Gaviria came off the wheel of Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) with 300 metres left to cross ahead of a fast-finishing Jakub Mareczko of Wilier-Selle Italia.

Luxembourg racer Jungels keeps the Maglia Rosa as general classification leader, six seconds ahead of Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and ten ahead of Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Nibali.

Despite the third place finish, Bennett sits in 184th place overall.

Team Sky's Philip Deignan - the other Irish man in the peloton - finished 146th today, 20 seconds down on the leaders, and is in 56th place in the general classification.