RTÉ Sport has confirmed that it will broadcast highlights of all five days of Ireland’s first ever Test match next month.

Ireland will take on Pakistan in this historic encounter in Malahide from Friday 11 May to Tuesday 15 May, and the daily highlights show will be available to watch on both RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

There will also be highlights of the Twenty-20 matches with India. The short-form games are on 27 and 29 June with similar coverage agreed.

Ryle Nugent, Group Head of RTÉ Sport, said: "Cricket Ireland’s long journey to Test status reaches a fitting conclusion with a first-ever Test match at home against Pakistan and it is appropriate that the national broadcaster should be there to bring highlights of this historic occasion to Irish viewers free-to-air.

"RTÉ Sport will also have highlights of both of Ireland’s home T20 Internationals versus India. It's a fantastic start to the new chapter in Irish cricket and RTÉ Sport are delighted to bring these games to the Irish audience."

Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said the matches will have a huge global audience.

He added: "This broadcast package is set to break Irish sporting records, as we anticipate that the T20I series against India alone will be the biggest worldwide TV audience of any event – sporting or otherwise - ever staged in Ireland.

"Since being confirmed as a Full Member of the International Cricket Council in June 2017, we have seen unprecedented interest in Irish cricket – most notably from a range of potential broadcast partners.

"We are delighted to announce today the structure of the broadcasting schedule for the coming season, and we anticipate our fans worldwide will be pleased with the comprehensive nature of the package.

"The combined broadcast audience for our summer of men’s cricket will reach many millions of sets of eyeballs – a remarkable achievement for a sporting team that only entered the global consciousness just over a decade ago after its heroics at the 2007 Cricket World Cup."

"It’s been an amazing trajectory over the last 10 years. From playing in front of a few hundred a few short years ago, to playing last year at Lord’s Cricket Ground in front of 25,000 – and now we are set to take that next step. To know so many people around the world are interested in our team should be a moment of pride for everyone connected with Irish cricket."

The matches will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The Ireland cricketing authorities have been vigorously campaigning to become full members of the ICC.

Ireland were eventually granted full membership in June 2017 and as a result were also granted full Test status.