Ireland’s cricketers will face Scotland and Netherlands in a T20 Tri-series in June.
The new tournament will take place on an annual basis with Holland hosting the inaugural event from 12-20 of June.
The location will rotate between the countries annually.
Ireland are targeting T20I ICC ranking improvement before the World T20 Qualifier in October 2019.
FIXTURES
12 June Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam, 5pm
13 June Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam, 5pm
16 June Ireland v Scotland, Deventer, 5pm
17 June Ireland v Scotland, Deventer, 5pm