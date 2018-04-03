Ireland’s cricketers will face Scotland and Netherlands in a T20 Tri-series in June.

The new tournament will take place on an annual basis with Holland hosting the inaugural event from 12-20 of June.

The location will rotate between the countries annually.

Ireland are targeting T20I ICC ranking improvement before the World T20 Qualifier in October 2019.

FIXTURES

12 June Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam, 5pm

13 June Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam, 5pm

16 June Ireland v Scotland, Deventer, 5pm

17 June Ireland v Scotland, Deventer, 5pm