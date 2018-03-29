Ireland's men and women cricketers will play a T20 double-header at Malahide this summer against India and Bangladesh respectively.

Cricket Ireland have announced the back-to-back matches will take place on 29 June.

The women's team - tuning up for the World T20 Qualifier tournament in the Netherlands in July - will face Bangladesh from 11am followed by the men's meeting with India from 4pm.

Ireland men's Cricket World Cup hopes were ended last week when they lost by five wickets to Afghanistan in the qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

"Not only does this give fans a great cricket experience, but gives a real boost in exposure for our women," said Performance Director Richard Holdsworth of the fixtures.

"The team are currently ranked 10th in the world and are playing some great cricket at the moment, so it should be an occasion to savour."