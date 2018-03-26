Steve Smith's future as Australia's Test captain is under intense scrutiny as investigations continue into the cricket's ball-tampering scandal.

Questions are also being asked as to whether Smith and his team-mates may have employed illegal tactics in the recent Ashes victory over England.

Smith has been banned from the fourth and final Test against South Africa on Friday, as well as being fined his entire match fee from the third Test by the International Cricket Council, with many now convinced his role as captain has become untenable.

Criticism in the wake of Cameron Bancroft's attempt to manipulate the ball with sticky tape and debris from the pitch on day three of the third Test in Cape Town has reached Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who called on Cricket Australia to take "decisive action".

Whether England suffered at the hands of prohibited actions has become a burning question too.

Social media footage on Sunday showed Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket during a break in play on day two of the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

Cricket Australia would not comment when asked if that incident and series - which England lost 4-0 - would be reviewed.

England bowler Stuart Broad said he had no reason to suspect Australia employed illegal tactics against them, but is struggling to work out why they have chosen to do so in South Africa.

"I saw Steve Smith in his press conference say it's the first time they've tried it - which to me, it's surprising why they'd change a method that's been working," he said.

"Look at the Ashes series we've just played, all those Test matches, and they've reverse-swung the ball sometimes in conditions you wouldn't expect it to."

Steve Smith and Allister Cook during the last Ashes test

CA chief executive James Sutherland said: "We will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands".

The organisation clarified that all of the Australia Test squad were currently in South Africa to help with the investigation after Steve Smith had been linked to a flight home.

"Cricket Australia can confirm that all members of the touring Test squad currently remain in South Africa. At this stage, players will remain in South Africa to assist CA with inquiries," it said.

Meanwhile, the condemnation continued in a statement from the Australia Sports Commission, the lead Government agency responsible for Australian sport, which said Smith should be removed as captain immediately.

Meanwhile Smith's status as captain of Rajasthan Royals is also in doubt after the Indian Premier League franchise issued a robust statement insisting their "zero tolerance" approach to cheating "applies to everyone in our team".

Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down from their roles for the fourth day of play in the third Test, in which a deflated Australia collapsed to defeat by 322 runs.

Tim Paine was promoted to captain for the day, saying at the post-match press conference that Smith and Bancroft were "struggling" after "an absolutely horrible 24 hours".