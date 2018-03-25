Mohammad Shahzad struck a lusty 84 runs to propel Afghanistan to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies to win the World Cup qualifying tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The teams last week secured the two qualifying berths for next year's tournament in England with today's match bringing a hectic three-week event to a close.

Ireland's dreams were shattered when they lost by five wickets to Afghanistan, led by former Ireland coach Phil Simmons and John Mooney, working as the fielding coach in the Afghan set-up.

Afghanistan, who came close to being eliminated in the first stage of the tournament, completed an impressive turnaround as they bowled out the West Indies for 204 in 46.5 overs and then comfortably reached their target with just under 10 overs to spare.

Shahzad, who was man of the match when they secured qualification by beating Ireland on Friday, hit his 84 off 93 runs with Rahmat Shah contributing 51. The two shared a 90-run partnership for the second wicket.

Teenage opening bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 4-43 with Rovman Powell top scoring for the West Indies with 44 runs.