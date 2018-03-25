Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have agreed to stand down from their positions for the remainder for the third Test against South Africa over the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith's admission of premeditated ball-tampering has led to calls for him to be sacked as skipper and Cricket Australia has taken temporary action while it investigates the incident, in which Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of tape, coated with dust from the pitch, on the ball while fielding.

CA chief executive James Sutherland said: "Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match.

"This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.

"As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

"All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority."

Meanwhile, former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said he was "stunned", "shocked" and "embarrassed" by Smith's admission of premeditated ball-tampering.

The scandal has left Smith fighting for his future as skipper and Gilchrist told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Stunned and shocked are two words that come to mind and then when you learn more about it I feel embarrassed and sad.

"It's not what should happen. It should not happen. That's the disappointing thing, it's not (a) spur-of-the moment decision.

"It's not an under-pressure decision where you make a decision and, 'It's okay I got it wrong because of a pressure moment'. It's pre-planned and premeditated. It's just not acceptable."

The umpires confront Australia's Cameron Bancroft

Gilchrist said he had "the feeling we have been all really badly let down here".

"Steve Smith has said that management were not involved, that the coaches knew nothing about it. It's senior players or a leadership group. I don't remember having a designated leadership group in my time in cricket," he added.

"It contaminates and allows people to speculate on a whole lot of things now. Not just the fact Australian cricket, which has a great deal of pride, is the laughing stock of the cricket, but it allows people to speculate and cast aspirations over other activities."

Kevin Pietersen claimed neither Smith, Darren Lehmann nor bowling coach David Saker could continue in their roles, saying they had "disgraced" their country and the game.

The former England batsman wrote on Twitter: "Slept on it...Lehmann, Saker & the leaderships groups jobs are untenable! "They've disgraced a great cricketing nation & Test cricket!"

The Australian Sports Commission, the lead Government agency responsible for Australian sport, said Smith should be removed as captain immediately.

A statement from the commission's chairman John Wylie, the ASC board and chief executive Kate Palmer read: "The ASC condemns cheating of any form in sport. The ASC expects and requires that Australian teams and athletes demonstrate unimpeachable integrity in representing our country.

"The Australian cricket team are iconic representatives of our country. The example they set matters a great deal to Australia and to the thousands of young Australians playing or enjoying the sport of cricket and who look up to the national team as role models.

"Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball.

"This can occur while Cricket Australia completes a full investigation."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull branded the actions of Smith and Bancroft "completely beyond belief" and "a shocking disappointment" and called for Cricket Australia, which is investigating the incident, to take "decisive action soon".

"We all woke up this morning shocked and bitterly disappointed by the news from South Africa," Turnbull told reporters in Australia.

"It seemed completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating. After all, our cricketers are role models and cricket is synonymous with fair play.

"How can our team be engaged in treating (cricket) like this? It beggars belief.

"Let me tell you what has happened today from my point of view. I have spoken with David Peever, the chairman of Cricket Australia a few moments ago, and I have expressed to him very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and my concern about the events in South Africa and he has said to me that Cricket Australia will be responding decisively, as they should.

"It's their responsibility to deal with it, but I have to say that the whole nation, who holds those who wear the baggy green up on a pedestal - about as high as you can get in Australia, certainly higher than any politician, that's for sure - this is a shocking disappointment. It's wrong and I look forward to Cricket Australia taking decisive action soon.

"I think I speak for all Australians in saying how shocked and disappointed we all are. It honestly seems beyond belief. And I have to say, knowing a number of the players, including the captain, quite out of character. But it's been admitted."