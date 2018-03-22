Ireland will book their spot at next year's World Cup if they overcome Afghanistan in their final qualifier on Friday after Zimbabwe suffered a surprise defeat to the UAE in Harare.

Zimbabwe needed a win to guarantee a top-two finish in the Super Sixes and with it a place, alongside the West Indies, in the 10-team World Cup in England and Wales next summer.

But in a rain-shortened encounter, Zimbabwe fell three runs short of their adjusted victory target of 230 from 40 overs, finishing on 226 for seven to open the door for both Ireland and Afghanistan.

Both teams lie one point behind Zimbabwe in the standings, meaning a win for either side would be enough to go through, while Ireland's superior net run-rate would result in their progress if there is a washout.

In the event of a tie, Ireland's net run-rate would fall, meaning Zimbabwe would hang on to second spot.

The Windies became the first nation to qualify on Wednesday after a five-run triumph on the DLS method over Scotland.

Follow a live blog on Ireland v Afghanistan from 8am on Friday morning on RTÉ.ie and RTÉ News Now app