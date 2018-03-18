Ireland kept their faint hopes of qualification for next year’s World Cup alive after a 25-run victory over Scotland in the Super Six stage of the qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Having lost to Zimbabwe on Friday, Ireland needed to at beat the Scots and have other results go their way in order to have any hope of making the finals in England next year.

Ireland now move to third in the Super Six table, a point behind both Scotland and Zimbabwe with their final game of the qualifiers against Afghanistan next Friday.

A win however may not be enough as other results still have fall Ireland's way as only the top two progress.

They'll be hoping that the West Indies beat Zimbabwe and Scotland in their remaining games to boost their hopes of making the top two.

If the Windies beat Scotland and lose to Zimbabwe - and the Irish get past the Afghans - then there would be a points tie between the West Indies and Ireland. It will then come down to run rates.

Ireland, who left the experienced Ed Joyce out of their line-up because of a knee niggle, made 270 for 9 off their allotted 50 overs, led by a 138-run third wicket stand between Andy Balbirnie and wicket keeper Niall O’Brien.

Balbirnie went past a century for the second time in his one day international (ODI) career making a fine 105, while Niall O’Brien made 70 to steady the Irish ship after the early dismissals of Paul Stirling and William Porterfield left them in trouble on 45 for 2 in the 12th over.

Kevin O’Brien scored a rapid 46 off 27 deliveries to give impetuous to the latter stages of Ireland's innings, but they only added 20 runs after his dismissal in the last five overs as the lower end of the Irish order failed to shine

In reply Scotland, led by a 61 from captain Kyle Coetzer, had reached 112 for 2 by the 24th over and looked well set, but Coetzer was bowled by Boyd Rankin at the midway point of their innings and Ireland were back in the game.

Spinner Simi Singh showed why he should have been included in the team to face Zimbabwe taking two for 33 off his 10 overs.

Richie Berrington scored 44 for Scotland in their run chase but when he fell to the bowling of Tim Murtagh in the 41st over the writing was on the wall for the Scots as Ireland won with 3.2 overs to spare, Rankin the pick of the Irish bowlers with 4 for 63 off 9.4 overs.