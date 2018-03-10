Ireland had their chances but in the end lost by 52 runs in their World Cup qualifier against Group A favourites West Indies in Harare, Zimbabwe

Dropped catches in the West Indian innings ultimately cost Ireland any chance of repeating their 2015 success at the World Cup finals against the same opponents.

Ed Joyce and Kevin O’Brien looked set to take their side to victory, but their quick dismissals by the in-form Kemar Roche put paid to Ireland's chances, ending their innings on 205 all out in the 47th over, well short of the required target of 258.

Ireland captain William Porterfield won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat and that decision paid dividends as the Windies fell to 83 for the loss of five wickets at one stage, the dangerous Chris Gayle an early wicket to fall.

However, a century by Rovman Powell, his first ODI ton, rescued the West Indies who did well to get to 257 for 8 off their 50 overs

Powell was circumspect early in his innings and Gary Wilson should have caught the West Indian number seven, dropping a difficult running catch when he was on 17.

Wilson did well to make the ground, but having got there he allowed the ball to spill from his grasp.

Paul Stirling couldn’t get down low enough to take a simple catch to remove captain Holder when he was on 17, and Holder went on to make a useful 54.

Here's the moment the @westindies wrapped up victory against Ireland to remain perfect at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 👊 #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/QGqouVTRdP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 10, 2018

Kevin O’Brien bowled poorly and Powell in particular gave O’Brien a hammering as the Irish medium pacer conceded a costly 66 runs off only eight overs and never looked like taking a wicket.

O’Brien’s place in the side must be under serious threat, especially with 26-year-old wicket-taker Barry McCarthy sitting on the sidelines, omitted as Irish coach Graham Ford went with the spin of Andy McBrine who did well to return figures of 2 for 45 off his 10 overs

Tim Murtagh also showed all his experience taking 4 for 41 off his 10 overs and running out the dangerous Carlos Brathwaite for 11 as the West Indies tried to accelerate.

Powell though was the batsman that punished Ireland.

In reply, Ireland lost openers William Porterfield (0) and Paul Stirling (18) cheaply and Andy Balbirnie added just nine.

However Joyce and Niall O’Brien steadied Ireland and took the score to 96 before Niall O’Brien perished on 34 in the 25th over.

Kevin O’Brien and Joyce then put together 70 for the 5th wicket to put Ireland in position to win, but when both fell in the 37th over, the game was up for Ireland.

The West Indies now have three wins out of three and make the Super sixes, Ireland need to beat the UAE on Monday in Harare to be absolutely sure of making the next stage of the competition.

RECAP: IRELAND MISS GREAT CHANCE TO BEAT WEST INDIES