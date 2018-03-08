Ireland are heading into their two most crucial World Cup qualifying Group A games in Harare, Zimbabwe, against the West Indies on Saturday and the UAE on Monday.

Graham Ford’s side beat the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their opening two matches while the Windies have disposed of the UAE and PNG, although in both cases not entirely convincingly.

Opener Chris Gayle smashed 123 runs off 91 balls against the UAE but was missing from the Windies line-up as they beat PNG by four wickets in their second game of the group.

Gayle is likely to be back in action against Ireland and his early removal is perhaps key to the Irish chances of picking up a win against one of the world’s top cricketing nations, whose fall from grace has forced them into the tough qualifying competition.

Bangladesh have passed the Windies in the world rankings and, as only the top eight automatically qualified for next year’s finals in England, the once mighty West Indian side are now scrambling to ensure they are one of the 10 nations who will contest the 2019 World Cup.

The International cricket council (ICC) has decided to reduced the nations involved from the 14 in 2015 in Australia and New Zealand, to 10, shrinking instead of growing the 50-overs international one-day game while every other sport - including football and rugby - is expanding their world cup tournaments.

Fingers have been pointed at the likes of England, India and Australia, the real powerhouses in world cricket as to the reasons why it’s only a 10-team world cup; a bigger slice of the pie for the bigger nations would seem to be logical answer.

Ireland and the likes of Afghanistan (now full members of the ICC and Test-playing nations) have proved their worth on the world stage and the fairytale emergence of the Afghans from Division 5 of the World League to a full member is one reason why it’s all the more baffling as to why the ICC have stubbornly refused to budge on a 10-team World Cup.

But what's done is done now and Ireland, although unbeaten in Group A, know that their biggest tests are looming.

Wins against the Windies and the UAE are crucial as not only will they qualify Ireland for the second stage - the 'Super Sixes' - but the points they accumulate against the other teams that qualify from the group will carry forward.

The West Indies and the UAE are the nations likely to join Ireland in the second stage although the Netherlands still have an outside chance of progression.

Ford replaced pace bowler Barry McCarthy with spinner Andy McBrine for the narrow win over PNG and conditions in Harare will determine his selection on Saturday morning.

Ireland's opening batsmen, William Porterfield and Paul Stirling, need to show leadership against the Windies in particular and Porterfield in particular will be buoyed by his century against PNG.

It’s all to play for.