Rain intervened to end play early today, as Ireland took on Scotland in a 50-over warm-up match in Pretoria ahead of next month’s ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

Head coach Graham Ford chose to rest several players, rotating the squad to ensure all players get game time, and that workloads could be managed ahead of the Tournament proper.

After winning the toss Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer put Ireland into bat under grey skies. With William Porterfield resting for this match, the Northern Knights’ James Shannon (6 off 16 balls) opened the innings with Niall O’Brien (31 off 56 balls).

Solid performances by Andrew Balbirnie with 44 off 58 balls (continuing his good run of form after scoring 97 in his last outing against Netherlands) and Simi Singh (35 off 44 balls; 4 x fours, 1 x six), preceded Kevin O’Brien who compiled a well-made 62 off 75 balls (4 x fours, 2 x sixes).

While there was one rain delay, the Scottish side finished their 50 overs with Ireland finishing on 259-8.

"It was disappointing not to get a full game in but we still got some good work done with some guys getting more time in the middle," said Ireland captain Gary Wilson.

"It was a tricky wicket having lost the toss and Scotland certainly had the best of the conditions but saying that we were still confident that we would have been able to defend that score. The wicket was a bit up and down and with it being the 4th innings on that deck or spinners would have come in to it."

Earlier in the day Ireland announced Stuart Thompson (not in the original touring squad) would be included in today’s team for this game as cover and to provide him competitive practice. Thompson has been training with former Ireland Head Coach Adi Birrell in South Africa for the last several weeks.

Their next warm-up match for Ireland is against Hong Kong XI on Friday.